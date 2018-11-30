Good news for Chelsea, Arsenal: Euro giants open to sale of €40m+ winger in January

Chelsea and Arsenal will reportedly be alerted by claims in Italy that Roma are willing to listen to offers for Cengiz Under in January.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fine season last year, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 32 appearances for the Giallorossi, as he showed plenty of promise.

SEE MORE: Agent of €50m+ Chelsea transfer target drops hint over future

He’s built on that with three goals and five assists in 16 outings so far this season, and it appears as though his good form hasn’t gone unnoticed around Europe.

According to Calciomercato, Roma are now open to the idea of cashing in on the Turkish international, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich specifically mentioned as interested parties.

Importantly though, it’s now added that contract renewal talks could be put on hold between the two parties with a January exit possible, while a €40m plus Andreas Christensen deal is suggested as potentially being enough for Chelsea at least to find an agreement.

It remains to be seen if either of the Premier League duo make a serious bid in January to prise Under away from the Stadio Olimpico, but it could be argued that both clubs are in need of a player with his characteristics.

Particularly Arsenal, as the Turkish winger would add width and a different dynamic to their attack to complement the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who favour a more central creative role.

Meanwhile, with Chelsea duo Pedro and Willian on the wrong side of 30, Under could be a long-term solution for them and Maurizio Sarri will know all about him following on from his previous stint as Napoli boss.

In turn, it’s easy to see why Arsenal and Chelsea are interested, but time will tell if a January move materialises if Roma are indeed ready to listen to offers and make a profit on their prized asset, as they have done on countless occasions in recent years with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Erik Lamela.