Manchester United have been put on red alert after it’s been revealed that Zinedine Zidane will return to management ‘soon’, according to his son, Enzo.

According to a report from Mirror Football, Zinedine Zidane will return to management ‘soon’ after leaving Real Madrid in the summer after making history by winning the Champions League three times in a row.

The Mirror also reported that Zidane was placed on standby by Manchester United, Zidane has been hotly tipped to take over from Jose Mourinho for some time now – given the Portuguese’s struggles with the Red Devils this season.

The revelation comes from none other than Zidane’s son Enzo.

Enzo told AS this on his father’s return to management:

“We all know that my father loves football and loves to coach.

“It’s most likely that he will return to coaching soon.

“Now he is resting because it’s something he needed.

“Even though managing Madrid is beautiful, it’s tough and a lot of work.”

United fans are keen for the club to appoint Zidane as Mourinho’s replacement given that the Frenchman can get the best of his compatriots Anthony Martial and more importantly Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

For too much of Mourinho’s reign at United Pogba and Martial have hit the headlines for clashing with the Portuguese, Zidane’s attacking style of football would be perfect way for United to make the most of two of their biggest stars.

According to the report, United could face competition to lure Zidane out of his break from football.

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on bringing in the Frenchman to lead them to success after they have endured a poor start to the season under Niko Kovac.