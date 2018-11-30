Juventus transfer news: Rabiot eyed as Plan B if pursuit of Arsenal ace fails

Juventus are reportedly prioritising a deal for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey next summer, but have one eye on Adrien Rabiot as an alternative.

Both players will be available on free transfers as it currently stands, as both their respective contracts will expire at the end of the season.

Despite the fact that coach Massimiliano Allegri boasts the likes of Blaise Matuidi, Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Miralem Pjanic and Rodrigo Bentancur, it appears as though the midfield is still an area in which the reigning Italian champions wish to strengthen.

As reported by The Sun, Rabiot is being lined up as an alternative option to Ramsey, with the Welshman said to be their priority for now with a big-money offer on the table.

It’s a sensible move in many ways, particularly given that both players are available for nothing next summer, with the likes of Matuidi and Khedira in particular needing to be replaced eventually given both are on the wrong side of 30.

Having splashed out big money on signing Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer, the Bianconeri once again showed their savviness in the transfer market by snapping up Can on a free, and so it looks as though they could be trying to repeat the trick next year.

Time will tell if they are successful or not, but with both Ramsey and Rabiot boasting technical quality, creative ability and an eye for goal, either would be a great addition to a squad currently pursuing an eighth consecutive Scudetto and long-awaited success in the Champions League.

As noted by the Express, a new contract is unlikely for Ramsey at the Emirates, while the Daily Mail report that Rabiot has already rejected three different offers of a renewal from PSG.