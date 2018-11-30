Key update after Real Madrid told to pay €250m to sign Luka Modric successor

Real Madrid have reportedly not yet stepped up their pursuit of Christian Eriksen amid reports linking them with a raid on Tottenham for the playmaker.

The 26-year-old has been a fundamental figure for Spurs since arriving at the club, as evidenced by his impact last season as he contributed 14 goals and 13 assists in 47 appearances.

With the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio struggling to provide that creative quality in the final third for Los Blancos, more is arguably needed at the Bernabeu, albeit the Dane has been touted as a successor for Luka Modric who turns 34 next year.

As noted by Marca, it had been suggested that Real Madrid would have to pay a whopping €250m to prise Eriksen away from Spurs, as they also note that he is considered as a potential target to replace Modric.

However, ESPN now report that the Spanish giants haven’t even made an approach for him as of yet, and it remains to be seen if they do so given that hefty valuation being touted.

That’s a lot of money to spend on Eriksen, and so it would come as no surprise if Real Madrid opted to look at alternative options instead.

That would surely be music to the ears of Mauricio Pocchetino and Tottenham, as that reported price-tag is surely being put in place with the intention of warding off any interested parties from trying to prise their best players away.

Eriksen remains a fundamental part of the team moving forward, and so they’ll hope that there is no further enquiries from Real Madrid or elsewhere, with that monster valuation seemingly doing its job.