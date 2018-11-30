Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s surprise praise for Everton ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that Marco Silva’s current Toffees team is the best he’s come up against during his Anfield reign.

The local rivals will meet in the Premier League for the first time this season on Sunday afternoon, with both sides having enjoyed strong starts to the campaign.

The Reds are second in the table and chasing down defending champions Manchester City, while Everton are in sixth place, a point ahead of Manchester United and six behind Chelsea in fourth.

Klopp’s men head into the game off the back of a disappointing defeat to Paris Saint Germain in the Champions League, while their opponents picked up a comfortable 1-0 home win against Cardiff City last weekend.

The German head coach is expecting another tough game for his side and he has surprisingly offered his glowing praise for Silva’s men ahead of the clash.

“He [Silva] has the best squad, that is how it is,” Klopp told Sky Sports on Friday. “He has brought in players he wanted. Richarlison – what a player he is.

“[Theo] Walcott came in last year, Bernard came in this year, [Andre] Gomes came in this year, [Yerry] Mina came in this year.

“Since I’ve been here Everton has always been really busy but now it is the best-tuned squad, 100 per cent.