Liverpool are working on a £44m bid for this superstar in January whose been given the the green light to leave his club. This signing could win Liverpool the league.

According to Don Balon, the Reds are preparing a move in January for Bayern Munich playmaker James Rodriguez. The star is reportedly considering a future away from the Bavarians after falling out-of-favour with manager Niko Kovac.

Rodriguez is currently sidelined with a ligament injury to his knee and the Colombian is unlikely to make a return to action before the curtains close on 2018.

The report highlights that the Reds are willing to launch a £44m bid for the superstar’s services in January, but there is a lot of red tape to cut through before a potential deal could come to fruition.

Given that Rodriguez is currently in the second season of his two-year loan from Real Madrid to Bayern, Liverpool would have to negotiate with both clubs in order to secure the star’s signature.