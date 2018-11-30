Arsenal legend Paul Merson has caused controversy with fans after revealing a one-sided Arsenal and Spurs combined XI, Merson included only two Arsenal stars in his team.

The former Gunners man only selected Premier League top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and playmaker Mesut Ozil as representatives of Arsenal in his combined XI.

Merson revealed his combined XI on a Sky Sports show previewing the North London derby, which will take place on Sunday afternoon at 2.05pm.

Take a look at Merson’s combined XI below:

Thoughts on Paul Merson's North London Combined XI? Would you change anything? ? pic.twitter.com/M16P2JRPgl — Football Super Tips (@FootySuperTips) November 30, 2018

Merson has often been found to be too critical of his former club in recent years but his latest antics have angered Arsenal fans and Merson has managed to become public enemy number one for Arsenal fans in his post-playing career as a pundit.

Merson should be regarded as one of the key figures in Arsenal’s decorated history but the 5o-year-old has instead managed to make himself a player that Arsenal would rather forget in recent years.

Check out some fan reaction Merson’s combined XI:

Arsenal are currently sitting in 5th place in the league – 3 points off Spurs who are in 3rd place. If Unai Emery is serious about returning Arsenal to their former glory the Gunners will need to beat their rivals on Sunday afternoon.