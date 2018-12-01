£70m valuation could scupper Chelsea transfer plans to bolster Sarri’s squad in January

Chelsea are reportedly unwilling to splash out a whopping £70m on Christian Pulisic in January in what is arguably a sensible transfer decision.

The 20-year-old has undoubtedly impressed for Borussia Dortmund and boasts plenty of talent, while he’s bagged three goals and four assists in 14 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Video: Classy Alvaro Morata sends message to starlet who called Chelsea star his ‘idol’

With 23 caps for the USA to his name too, he certainly looks likely to have a bright future for club and country, but ultimately he hasn’t yet proven himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

In turn, taking that into consideration, £70m seems like a lot of money to spend on him, and as noted by The Sun, it’s now suggested that Chelsea seemingly have no intention of meeting those demands from the Bundesliga giants.

Further, it’s noted in the report that Pulisic is seen as a possible Eden Hazard replacement if the Belgian moves on, and so with that in mind, it has to be questioned again as to whether or not he has the quality to successfully fill that potential void if Chelsea are going to put their faith in him, while he also lacks the pedigree and experience needed.

Provided that Dortmund don’t lower their demands, it could see the collapse of any possible switch to Stamford Bridge, and with the above in mind, it has to be said that it’s the right approach from Chelsea to wait and see if his valuation decreases.

Pulisic’s current contract only runs until June 2020, and so perhaps the balance of power in potential negotiations could shift the longer the wait goes on for him to sign a renewal. Any new deal would surely then put Dortmund in a stronger position to either keep him for the long term or demand such a hefty price.