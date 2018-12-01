£97.5m Chelsea transfer target and prolific 128-goal ace drops hint over future

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent months, but he’s seemingly suggested that he sees his future with the Nerazzurri.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe, scoring 128 goals in 228 games in his career to date.

Further, he’s led Inter as club captain back to the Champions League, and continues to score crucial goals for his side to prove that he deserves to play at the highest level and win major honours.

As noted by the Daily Mail though, Icardi has been linked with a move to Chelsea, and it’s added that he’ll see a £97.5m release clause come into play in his current contract this summer.

In turn, that may have given Chelsea reason to be optimistic if they can afford to satisfy that clause, but based on Icardi’s comments below, it doesn’t sound as though he’s planning life away from Inter just yet.

“Inter? I want to win with this club, Wanda knows what to do on the renewal front, I play to score, it’s my life,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato.

Chelsea have done well in front of goal so far this season, scoring 28 goals in 13 Premier League games thus far.

Man City aside, that puts them amongst the top goalscorers in the league, but with Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud generally struggling to consistently score goals, adding Icardi could really transform them into genuine contenders across all competitions.

However, as he continues to try and guide Inter to success having been such a fundamental part of their push in recent years, Icardi could be playing in Italy for the foreseeable future as hinted at in his comments, particularly if a contract renewal is agreed upon.