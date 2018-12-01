Alexis Sanchez leaves Manchester United stars ‘shellshocked’ following this moment in training

Manchester United players were reportedly left ‘shellshocked’ following this particular moment from teammate Alexis Sanchez in Red Devils training.

As per the Sun, Sanchez screamed after tearing his hamstring in Red Devils training on Thursday, something that reportedly left his United teammates ‘shellshocked’.

The Sun also notes that Sanchez is set to be on the sidelines for six weeks following the injury, news that may just be a blessing in disguise for United.

Sanchez has been dreadful so far this season, with the Chilean’s only goal for the club coming in their dramatic 3-2 win against Newcastle back in October.

Since his move from Arsenal back in January earlier this year, the 29-year-old has been very disappointing, and him being out injured for the next six weeks may just allow other United stars to flourish in his absence.

On a few occasions this year, Sanchez seems to have kept either Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial out of United’s starting line-ups.

And given the fact he’s now set to be out for a while may just see Martial or Rashford cement their place in United’s side during that time, something that could do wonders for either star’s confidence.

Martial has been in fine form as of late for Mourinho’s side, and he’d be hoping to keep this up in the coming weeks, something that’ll be aided by Sanchez’s recently sustained injury.