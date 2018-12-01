Bad news for Man Utd: Jose Mourinho reveals transfer expectations for January

Despite the fact that his side continue to languish in seventh place in the Premier League, Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has suggested they could make no new signings in January.

The Red Devils have won just six of their 13 league games so far this season, as they remain seven points adrift of the top four while they sit 14 points off the pace set by leaders Man City.

With that in mind, coupled with their inconsistency and struggles in Europe too, reinforcements in January would arguably have been expected by many.

However, based on Mourinho’s comments below, the Portuguese tactician clearly isn’t confident that he’ll get many new signings, if any, as he suggested that perhaps he’ll get one new face through the door.

”Honestly, I don’t think we are going to sign,” he is quoted as saying by The Express. “If we do, I would say one player. I don’t see us going more than that.”

Having conceded 21 goals in those 13 league games so far this season, perhaps a defender will be top of the list to shore up that leaky backline.

That gives Man Utd the unwanted record of having the worst defence out of the top 13 sides, with Man City and Liverpool conceding just 10 goals between them to show just how far off United are from where they need to be to contend.

Nevertheless, they’ve also struggled scoring goals too, with just 20 in 13 outings. That’s among the lowest tallies in the top half of the standings, and so with all these issues in mind, it makes Mourinho’s suggestion of just one player arriving in January all the more disappointing for Man Utd fans as they surely need more.