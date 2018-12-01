Barcelona draw up three-man transfer list of stars to bolster weak area, Premier League ace and World Cup winner eyed up

Barcelona seems to be preparing for life without Samuel Umtiti, with it being noted that the Frenchman may have to spend a long period of time on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

As per the club’s official website, Umtiti will travel to Doha in order to seek further treatment on his left knee, with AS noting that the French international is set to be out until at least the turn of the year.

This news will be a bitter blow for Barca, as Umtiti had only just come back from injury recently, and it’s clear to see they that they are nowhere near as strong as side without him in their side compared to when he’s in it.

However, Barcelona fans shouldn’t be too fearful, as it seems like the club are eyeing up a number of players who would be a temporary replacement for Umtiti in their squad.

As per Don Balon, the Spanish giants are eyeing up a number of stars to bolster their options at centre-back, with these players being Andreas Christensen, Lucas Hernandez and Milan Skriniar.

All of these would be fantastic acquisitions for the club to make, with both Skriniar and Christensen being particularly promising potential arrivals at the Nou Camp.

Hernandez, who was part of France’s World Cup winning squad this summer just gone, and Christensen, who’s not been getting a lot of game time with Chelsea as of late, would be signing that would suggest Barca are looking to the future.

Skriniar’s potential arrival would also provide a big boost for the club, as the 25-year-old is one of the best centre-backs that Serie A has to offer, and his presence in Barca’s backline would be second-to-none.

The area of central defence is one of the weakest in Barcelona’s squad, and it seems a very smart move for the club to be looking to bolster this area, especially following the news regarding Umtiti…