Barcelona eye Manchester City star to bolster defensive ranks

Barcelona are eyeing a move for one of Manchester City’s defenders as they look to bolster their defensive ranks following Samuel Umtiti’s knee injury.

According to a report from Mirror Football, City club captain Vincent Kompany is attracting interest from the Catalan giants.

The Blaugrana are keen on bringing in a experienced central defender should Umtiti require surgery on his knee injury.

Kompany has been a gladiator for City during his 10 years at the club, the Belgian is regarded as a legend and one of City’s best players ever.

Kompany would certainly fit right in at Barcelona and should City allow the Belgian to leave, Pep Guardiola would definitely give the stalwart a glowing reference to his former employers.

Kompany is loved by fans across the world because of his wonderful character, the 32-year-old is also a well-respected leader who could add an experienced voice to the Barcelona dressing room.

Barcelona’s young defenders Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti could learn so much from the Belgian, Kompany will go down as one of the Premier League’s best centre-back’s ever because of his warrior like mentality.