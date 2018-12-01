Some Barcelona fans are concerned with Ernesto Valverde’s confirmed squad to face Villarreal in Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Villarreal tomorrow evening.

Barcelona should be looking to make a statement against 17th placed Villarreal tomorrow evening but their task to look flawless is under threat following the news that midfielder Arthur will miss the clash with injury.

The 22-year-old is suffering from overload, according to Barcelona’s official website. The central midfielder missed Barcelona’s final training session before the game which was enough to see the Brazilian left out of the squad.

Some fans are now unconfident of the side’s chances of impressing tomorrow given the integral role the Brazilian has played for the Blaugrana since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer.

Check out Barcelona’s squad below:

Check out fan reaction to Arthur’s absence below:

Since he came here sir, he carries our midfield. — Pender ? (@Mxssinho) December 1, 2018

Without him our midfield is tragic, we need him. — Pender ? (@Mxssinho) December 1, 2018

We’re losing tomorrow then — fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) December 1, 2018

Another crappy game from us then great ?? — Levi ??????? (@mesquebarcelona) December 1, 2018

We’re screwed tomorrow — Andrew (@Andrew48609780) December 1, 2018

There was also some criticism directed towards manager Valverde:

rule out valverde for next season — Austin G ? (@IAmAustinG23) December 1, 2018

Valverde is a terrible coach. — Kim Jong-un ? (@thiccmeme2) December 1, 2018

Barcelona should have enough to defeat relegation candidates Villarreal without midfield maestro Arthur.

The Blaugrana are currently sitting in second place in La Liga – only 1 point behind Sevilla.