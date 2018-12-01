Some Barcelona fans are concerned with Ernesto Valverde’s confirmed squad to face Villarreal in Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Villarreal tomorrow evening.
Barcelona should be looking to make a statement against 17th placed Villarreal tomorrow evening but their task to look flawless is under threat following the news that midfielder Arthur will miss the clash with injury.
The 22-year-old is suffering from overload, according to Barcelona’s official website. The central midfielder missed Barcelona’s final training session before the game which was enough to see the Brazilian left out of the squad.
Some fans are now unconfident of the side’s chances of impressing tomorrow given the integral role the Brazilian has played for the Blaugrana since moving to the Camp Nou in the summer.
Check out Barcelona’s squad below:
SQUAD LIST
? #BarçaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/dUEcu0d0mM
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 1, 2018
Check out fan reaction to Arthur’s absence below:
Since he came here sir, he carries our midfield.
— Pender ? (@Mxssinho) December 1, 2018
Without him our midfield is tragic, we need him.
— Pender ? (@Mxssinho) December 1, 2018
We’re losing tomorrow then
— fabiano™ (@XaviTempo_) December 1, 2018
Another crappy game from us then great ??
— Levi ??????? (@mesquebarcelona) December 1, 2018
We’re screwed tomorrow
— Andrew (@Andrew48609780) December 1, 2018
There was also some criticism directed towards manager Valverde:
#ValverdeOUT #ValverdeOUT#ValverdeOUT#ValverdeOUT
You’re killing the team, you’re killing the players, and you’re killing us pic.twitter.com/GJDv87t86d
— A?ay AlMe?rbati (@AAM_410) December 1, 2018
rule out valverde for next season
— Austin G ? (@IAmAustinG23) December 1, 2018
Valverde is a terrible coach.
— Kim Jong-un ? (@thiccmeme2) December 1, 2018
Barcelona should have enough to defeat relegation candidates Villarreal without midfield maestro Arthur.
The Blaugrana are currently sitting in second place in La Liga – only 1 point behind Sevilla.