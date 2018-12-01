Euro giants could use €105m-rated duo in swap deal to sign Man Utd superstar

Inter are reportedly eager to try and prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd, and they have a swap deal which could interest Jose Mourinho.

It seems ever since the Frenchman conceded that he wasn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford, as noted by the Guardian, speculation has been rife over his future and a potential exit from United.

SEE MORE: Man Utd were prepared to break club transfer record with €103m move to land top-class target

Pogba arguably hasn’t been as influential as hoped, with five goals and four assists in 17 appearances so far this season, while his general inconsistency has been one of many factors in United’s poor season thus far.

Mourinho has seen his side concede 21 goals in just 13 Premier League games so far this season, and so the defence is clearly an area in which the Portuguese tactician may well want to strengthen.

Further, as noted by the Evening Standard, Ivan Perisic has been a target for the Red Devils, with the Croatian international highly-rated by Mourinho as his experience and quality in the final third could help add a clinical edge to United’s play.

With that in mind, RAI Sport, as noted by Calciomercato, have claimed that Perisic could be used by Inter in a possible swap deal with United for Pogba, with his valuation set at around €40m.

Meanwhile, Milan Skriniar has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford, as per the Manchester Evening News, and is also mentioned in the report above about being used in the swap proposal with his valuation said to be set at €65m.

In turn, it remains to be seen if either one or both are included in such a bid, and if United are willing to accept as both have been crucial in helping Inter return to the Champions League and battle at the top of the Serie A table.

Losing Pogba is surely not on their to-do list in January or next summer, but if it helps them bring in a defensive solution and a proven attacking star, it could be enough to convince Mourinho to accept.