“Get him out” – Man United star’s “shocking” display in Southampton draw has these fans calling for club to sell him

Man United succumbed to a 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday evening, as Jose Mourinho’s side dropped more points to lesser opposition.

Some United fans will look at the result as a positive one given the fact that their side were 2-0 down going into the 30th minute, however given the gulf in class between the two sides, we can tell there’ll be a few fans out there who are far from pleased with this result.

United had to rely on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera to come away from the south coast with a point, however it wasn’t either of those two stars whose performance caught the eye of these fans for all the wrong reasons.

Midfield star Paul Pogba didn’t exactly have his best game in a United shirt this evening, as the Frenchman constantly slowed down attacks and made it hard for United to hit Southampton on the counter.

This was picked up on by a number of fans, who flocked to Twitter to hammer the French international for his display against Mark Hughes’ side.

Some fans even called for the the club to sell Pogba following his performance against the Saints, a reaction that we consider is just a little over the top considering this was just one game.

So, we’ve compiled some tweets from a number of fans who’ve slated Pogba for his display at St Mary’s this evening.

We can see where they’re coming from, in all fairness…

Pogba. For all his talent, he plays only for himself and the cameras. Get him out ASAP. Would genuinely sell him before Fellaini, Jones, Matic and others. United need players not showboaters who turn up 1 in every 20 matches. — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) December 1, 2018

United need to sell off Pogba, Sanchez, Lakaku; Our ‘biggest’ players play with absolutely no heart or desire. It’s actually embarrassing to watch. Pogba would rather be on IG posting haircuts than out there, while Sanchez and Lakaku laugh about their goal:wage ratio. #SOUMUN — Paul Grant (@PS_Grant) December 1, 2018

#mufc must sell Pogba while they can to get some return on him. Getting worse day by day. Make it 3 high profile exits in the coming window. Lukaku, Pogba and Sanchez. #bbcfootball — AbhieSpeaks (@AbhieSpeaks) December 1, 2018

im sick of pogba now, sell the fucker, get a proper midfilder in their like pianic from juventus pogba just likes to dance and play football at the same time

waste of 100mil he is fucking shite — Lee2e MUFC (@2elee2e) December 1, 2018

Sack Mourinho and sell Pogba and Lukaku please Ed. #MUFC — Danny D (@DannyDonohue1) December 1, 2018

Cut your losses and sell Pogba in January. Let him enjoy Italian or French League. He can’t cut it in England — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 1, 2018

Pogba shocking today. — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) December 1, 2018

#ManUtd are woeful. Pogba is shocking and lukakus first touch is just WOW. Embarrassing from a big club. — Jay Lloyd (@Jay_A_Lloyd88) December 1, 2018