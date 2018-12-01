Menu

“Get him out” – Man United star’s “shocking” display in Southampton draw has these fans calling for club to sell him

Manchester United FC Southampton FC
Man United succumbed to a 2-2 draw with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday evening, as Jose Mourinho’s side dropped more points to lesser opposition. 

Some United fans will look at the result as a positive one given the fact that their side were 2-0 down going into the 30th minute, however given the gulf in class between the two sides, we can tell there’ll be a few fans out there who are far from pleased with this result.

United had to rely on goals from Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera to come away from the south coast with a point, however it wasn’t either of those two stars whose performance caught the eye of these fans for all the wrong reasons.

Midfield star Paul Pogba didn’t exactly have his best game in a United shirt this evening, as the Frenchman constantly slowed down attacks and made it hard for United to hit Southampton on the counter.

This was picked up on by a number of fans, who flocked to Twitter to hammer the French international for his display against Mark Hughes’ side.

Some fans even called for the the club to sell Pogba following his performance against the Saints, a reaction that we consider is just a little over the top considering this was just one game.

So, we’ve compiled some tweets from a number of fans who’ve slated Pogba for his display at St Mary’s this evening.

We can see where they’re coming from, in all fairness…

