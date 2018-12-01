Chelsea will reportedly have Eden Hazard available to face Fulham on Sunday as he’s said to be winning his fitness battle to feature.

The 27-year-old was left out of the squad that faced PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday night after picking up an ankle knock during the defeat to Tottenham last weekend.

However, as noted by the Metro, and in the video below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, it’s been suggested that Hazard will feature on Sunday with Sarri also seeming fairly confident that he will recover in time.

Nevertheless, the Chelsea boss and the two reports noted above do raise question marks on Hazard’s general fitness levels and suggest that perhaps he could be protected and will play limited minutes depending on how the game plays out.

What is certain currently though, is that the Belgian international isn’t in top form as he has managed just one assist in his last four Premier League outings.

That in turn has seen his tallies of eight goals and four assists in 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season stall, and Chelsea will be desperate to see him return to his best form sooner rather than later as they now begin to slip off the pace in the title race.

Sarri’s men are now in fourth place in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Man City. With that in mind, the Blues will be hopeful that Hazard does fully recover in time to face Fulham in order to help get them back on track after picking up just a point in their last two league outings.