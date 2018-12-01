Juventus put together hugely ambitious three-man transfer shortlist to take squad to next level

Despite already boasting one of the strongest squads in Europe, Juventus are reportedly targeting Matthijs de Ligt, Paul Pogba and Isco for next season.

The Bianconeri have won 12 of their 13 Serie A games so far this season to open up an early eight-point lead at the top of the standings, while they’ve booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League in comfortable fashion too.

SEE MORE: Juventus transfer news: Rabiot eyed as Plan B if pursuit of Arsenal ace fails

Having dominated domestically by winning the last seven league titles and with countless Coppa Italia successes thrown in, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo this past summer was undoubtedly made with an emphasis on ending their wait for success in Europe.

It remains to be seen if they can maintain their dominance in Italy and launch a serious bid for the Champions League simultaneously, but the early signs are promising for coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Calciomercato though, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, they plan on improving the squad further with De Ligt, Pogba and Isco targeted to strengthen each key area of the squad.

It’s an ambitious list given the quality and likely transfer fees that the trio will demand, and so perhaps it could only be sanctioned with player sales factored in too which could weaken the squad overall.

Nevertheless, that’s the level that Juventus are essentially operating at now in the transfer market, and signing the three names above would certainly give them a stronger argument that they’ve got the best squad in Europe.

As noted by Sport, Barcelona are also keen on De Ligt and so that could be problematic. However, speculation has been rife over Pogba’s future at Man Utd ever since he admitted he wasn’t entirely happy at Old Trafford, as per The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Isco’s future has been cast in doubt after he was dropped in midweek by Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari for the Champions League clash with Roma, as per Goal.com, and so perhaps those are two genuine transfers that they can target next summer.