Real Madrid will reportedly not make a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in January with a view of maintaining good relations with the Serie A giants.

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo to the Italian champions this past summer, it could be argued that Los Blancos haven’t yet sufficiently replaced the Portuguese superstar.

That’s reflected in their tally of 20 goals scored in 13 La Liga games so far this season, as they’ve lacked a clinical edge up front throughout the campaign thus far.

With that in mind, whether it’s an out-and-out goalscorer or a world-class creative star to provide for others with the likes of Isco and Marco Asensio failing to do so, they arguably do need more quality in that department.

As noted by Calciomercato, Dybala has been paired with a move to the Bernabeu in a deal potentially worth in excess of €100m, but no such move will happen in January as Real Madrid wish to avoid a tense, drawn-out transfer situation.

It’s not clarified as to whether they will launch a bid to sign the Argentine international next summer or not, but given the quality that he possesses and what Madrid need, it would seem like an obvious option to target and try and prise away from the Spanish capital.

Although they’re not quite firing on all cylinders yet, Dybala’s partnership with Ronaldo for Juventus will be crucial this season to ensure that they secure trophies.

He’s bagged six goals and one assist in 15 appearances so far this season, and given the report even adds that Juve don’t want to sell and he doesn’t want to leave, it does suggest that Real Madrid could find it very difficult to prise him away from the Turin giants regardless of how good relations are.