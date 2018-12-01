Raheem Sterling does something no Premier League player has done before as Man City star continues fine form vs Bournemouth

Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling made Premier League history today as the winger continued his fine run of form against Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth.

Sterling, who has been in blistering form as of late, carried on this run this afternoon against the Cherries, as he netted in the 56th minute to give Pep Guardiola’s side a 2-1 lead.

This goal meant that Sterling became the first player in Premier League history to score in all of his first six games against the same opponent, with the England international having netted in his five previous games against Bournemouth.

Raheem Sterling – PL scoring record v Bournemouth, all for @ManCity

Dec 2018 ?

Dec 2017 ?

Aug 2017 ?

Feb 2017 ?

Sep 2016 ?

Oct 2015 ? ? ? He is the 1st player in PL history to score in his first 6 appearances against an opponent pic.twitter.com/rbfr5RgMgW — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 1, 2018

Following Sterling’s goal against the Cherries this afternoon, the winger’s tally for the season now sits on 8 goals, a total that has him tied with Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang and Sergio Aguero in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Sterling is one of the many players who have seemingly benefitted from the ‘Pep Effect’ since Guardiola’s arrival at the club, and we’re sure the player will be delighted to hear his goal this afternoon netted him a Premier League record.

Only time will tell us what Sterling manages to achieve for Man City this season, but if his current form is anything to go by, it seems like the sky’s the limit for the former Liverpool man…