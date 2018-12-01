Two Yorkshire heavyweights go head to head Saturday lunchtime as Leeds United travel to Sheffield United in what should be a cracker at Bramall Lane (KO 12:30).

Sheff Utd v Leeds Live Streaming Options:

Sheffield Utd v Leeds Live Streaming : Match Preview

The early Championship kickoff looks an absolute belter with two teams with realistic promotion ambitions go toe to toe.

Just two points separate the sides with both teams flying high in the Championship and a win for either side could send them top of the table for a couple of hours at least, so there’s definitely everything to play for.

The hosts head into the game unbeaten in their last eight home games, scoring three or more goals in at least half of those.

Bramall Lane is becoming something of a fortress for the Blades, with Chris Wilder’s side having one of the best home records in the division.

Sheffield Utd v Leeds Live Stream : Latest Odds

If that’s anything to go by then goals should be guaranteed. The Blades are 6/5 to score two or more which looks a half decent price considering Leeds were thrashed 4-1 away at West Brom in their last on the road.

Leeds will be looking for a third win in seven days having taken maximum points against Bristol City and Reading after the international break.

However, Biesla’s side have blown hot and cold on the road and as mentioned that 4-1 defeat against West Brom will surely play on their minds coming into this game.

Leeds will be counting on a number of playmakers within the side to make the difference – Pablo Hernandez is a man on form. The Spanish midfielder has bagged three goals in his last four games and is 19/5 to score anytime and looks a definite threat.

Sheffield Utd v Leeds Live Streaming: Match Highlights

Billy Sharp is Sheffield United‘s top scorer so far this season netting ten league goals and he looks the main threat to the Lilywhite defence.

The striker bagged a hat-trick at the end of October but has since failed to find the net in November. It would be typical of him to end his drought against Leeds. He’s 9/2 to score first.

Seven of Leeds’ last ten away games have produced over 2.5 goals and it’s 9/10 for that to happen Saturday.

With home advantage Sheffield United head into the game as 13/10 favourites while Leeds can be backed at 21/10. The draw, which may be a decent bet, is available at 12/5.

This one has all the makings of being a classic, two teams with genuine quality in the Championship, one with a good home record and one with a decent away record.

The 2-2 draw looks like a pretty decent price at 12/1 – Leeds have no problems finding the net on their travels and with Sheffield Utd having vociferous home support there is sure to be plenty of goal mouth action.

