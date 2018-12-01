Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed what attacker Marcus Rashford told him before being subbed off against Southampton this evening.

According to a report from Mirror Football, the England international asked to be substituted after picking up a knock towards the end of the match.

Mourinho heaped praise on the youngster after his performance against the Saints, the 21-year-old provided both assists for United – without Rashford’s spark going forward the Red Devils wouldn’t have come away from St Mary’s with a point.

Mourinho told BT Sport this:

“Fatigue, [Rashford] was injured, he was asking to come out.

“It was not that kind of injury, some players with that kind of injury do not play for two weeks but Marcus, I am pretty sure he will be fine for the next one.

“But it’s one kick here, one kick there, one fall here, one fall there. Fatigue, lots of running, lots of movement, 75 minutes and he was done and we tried then with Martial replacing him.”

Mourinho was full of praise for Rashford:

"I'm pleased with Marcus Rashford even without scoring. His work rate was amazing, he was doing things that others have to do, working out wide and trying to give solutions in midfield. I can only praise him for his desire and respect for the shirt." – José Mourinho.

The passion and desire of some of United’s biggest stars has come under question in recent weeks, it’s great to see that one of England’s brightest talents is aware of the level of performance that is required from him.

Mourinho was extremely pleased with the passion and desire on display by Rashford :

“I would say Marcus Rashford was a mad dog until he was very, very tired and with little problems. That appetite, that desire, that fire you have, you need that to recover the ball faster and to recover the ball higher on the pitch.”

If some of Rashford’s teammate echoed his desire and passion the Red Devils wouldn’t be in the predicament they are now in. United are 16 points behind noisy neighbours Manchester City – who look set to defend their Premier League title.

United’s disastrous start to the season has seen Jose Mourinho’s men plummet from title contenders before the season started to falling out of the Champions League places.