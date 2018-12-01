Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been tipped to recover from a groin problem to feature for the Gunners in the north London derby against Tottenham on Sunday.

The Frenchman has been left out against Bournemouth and Vorskla respectively over the past week due to the injury issue, and so there were doubts over his availability this weekend.

SEE MORE: Paul Merson called ‘deluded’ after revealing one-sided Arsenal and Tottenham combined XI

However, as noted in the video below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, he has suggested that the 27-year-old will recover and be available for Unai Emery in the crunch encounter, a view echoed by Sky Sports in their game preview.

Lacazette has bagged six goals and four assists in 15 appearances so far this season, as he continues to play a crucial role for Arsenal in their bid to compete on multiple fronts, and importantly get back into the top four in the Premier League.

With that in mind, they’ll be buoyed by the news that he could be available this weekend, although no official word has come from the club as of yet and so it remains to be seen if he comes through training on Saturday unscathed.

It’s a crucial encounter for Arsenal though and so they’ll be desperate to have him back, as a win would move them level on points with their rivals and back into the top four.

As they continue on their impressive unbeaten run, the last thing that they’ll want is to see Spurs end it, and with the firepower offered by the likes of Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and their creative midfield stars, they’ll be confident of getting a positive result at the Emirates.