Video: Superb Cedric free-kick see Manchester United go 2-0 down in clash vs Southampton

A superb set-piece from Southampton defender Cedric Soares only compiled the misery on Man United in their match against the Saints on Saturday.

Having already been 1-0 down thanks to a goal from Nathan Redmond, United then found themselves 2-0 down due to a stunning set-piece from Cedric.

The Portuguese international curled his free-kick straight into the top corner in the 20th minute, leaving David De Gea helpless in the process.

Jose Mourinho is already under pressure at Old Trafford given United’s start to this season, and following this strike, it just seems to be going from bad to worse for the 55-year-old.

Here’s a clip of Cedric’s free-kick this evening. Pick that one out!