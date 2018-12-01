“Worst team we’ve ever named” – Jose Mourinho’s surprise Man United line-up vs Southampton has these fans fuming

Jose Mourinho’s already having a tricky time at Man United so far this season, and his team selection for their clash against Southampton this evening certainly hasn’t seemed to do him any favours.

The Red Devils take on the Saints at St Mary’s this evening, with a win for Jose Mourinho’s side set to jump them above Everton and into sixth place.

However, if they are to come away from the south coast with all three points on Saturday, they’ll have to do it with a makeshift backline.

Either one of Nemanja Matic or Scott McTominay look set to be played a centre-back alongside Phil Jones this evening, a selection choice that seems to have angered a lot of United supporters.

This decision is a bizarre one from Mourinho to say the least, as the Red Devils boss has named Marcos Rojo on the bench, and it seems quite illogical for United to with a midfielder over the Argentine in their defence for today’s clash.

Following the announcement of their team line-up, United fans flocked to Twitter to express their confusion and anger at Mourinho’s decision.

Given the side he’s put out, we can’t exactly blame them…

