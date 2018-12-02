Video: Alvaro Morata suffers his weekly horror-miss to keep it Chelsea 1-0 Fulham

Alvaro Morata had another awful moment in front of goal today in the Chelsea vs Fulham match at Stamford Bridge.

With the Blues 1-0 up from Pedro’s early strike, they could really have done with another just to settle the nerves in this London derby.

However, with the goal gaping, Morata failed to put away a rebound when it looked easier to score.

The Spaniard has had an awful time since moving to Chelsea and this moment just sums up where his confidence is at as he messes up for his club once again…