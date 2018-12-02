Menu

Mesut Ozil breaks his silence after mysterious absence for Arsenal vs Tottenham as Unai Emery admits he doesn’t know where his star player is

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mesut Ozil broke his silence with a congratulatory tweet to his team as Arsenal beat rivals Tottenham 4-2 without him today in the North London Derby.

The German playmaker’s absence from the squad raised one or two eyebrows before the game started, with Arsenal’s official Twitter account reporting that he had a back spasm keeping him out of action.

However, rumours were also doing the rounds that Ozil had had a falling out with manager Unai Emery after learning he would not be starting against Spurs.

Ozil was left on the bench for the win at Bournemouth last weekend and Emery did name an unchanged side today, so it is perfectly possible that the 30-year-old was not in his plans.

We’ll most likely never know for sure, but Ozil was at least glad to see Arsenal win and celebrated with this tweet below:

Emery was also asked about Ozil after the game, and while he seemed to confirm the player had a problem with his back, he didn’t seem keen to chat about it and admitted he didn’t know if he’d come to watch the game.

Here’s the apparent exchange, as reported by the Evening Standard’s James Olley:

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Mesut Ozil Unai Emery