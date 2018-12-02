(Photo) Arsenal star brutally trolls Tottenham after thrilling NLD victory

Arsenal defender Rob Holding brutally trolled rivals Tottenham after today’s thrilling 4-2 win for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Unai Emery’s side came out on top in the North London Derby, with the Spanish tactician masterminding another brilliant second half to win his first game as Arsenal boss against Spurs.

Holding certainly enjoyed the result, taking to Twitter afterwards with this celebration photo and a very cheeky caption…

Loading failed…. Your opponent left the match ?? #COYG pic.twitter.com/jyRebcjNgh — Rob Holding (@RobHolding95) December 2, 2018

At the time of writing, this pic already has over 7k retweets, with Arsenal fans clearly loving Holding’s efforts at winding up Spurs supporters with this little dig.