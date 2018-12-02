A Tottenham fan has reportedly been arrested for throwing a banana skin at Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Gunners beat Spurs 4-2 in the first North London Derby of the season, with Aubameyang one of the stars of the afternoon as he bagged a brace.

The Gabon international has generally been a joy to watch since he moved to the Premier League back in January, settling in superbly at Arsenal to score 22 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

Even neutrals and rival fans should be able to appreciate Aubameyang’s brilliance, so for Tottenham fans or indeed anyone else to resort to this kind of behaviour reported by the Sun is unacceptable.

It has sadly been quite common in some European leagues for black players to have bananas thrown at them, or to be subjects of ‘monkey’ chants aimed in their direction.

Aubameyang got the last laugh today as he scored twice and enjoyed winding up the travelling Tottenham support on the celebration for his first goal.

The Sun claim the fan in question has been arrested over the incident and let’s hope he won’t be back watching football games again any time soon.