Video: Aubameyang Instagram post hints at forgotten Arsenal star’s surprise return vs Tottenham

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has uploaded an Instagram video post mostly aimed at engaging in some banter with strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

However, in the background is defender Laurent Koscielny, who only recently returned to training after a long spell out with a serious injury.

Could Aubameyang’s Instagram story give us a hint at who’s in the squad today? Interesting to see Koscielny with them. pic.twitter.com/GM3eXQj0Wd — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) December 2, 2018

It seems unlikely that Koscielny would go straight back into Unai Emery’s starting XI for the big game against Tottenham today, but even if he’s on the bench that would be something for fans to celebrate.

The Frenchman has long been one of the club’s most important players and his return would be a big boost as the team would no longer need to rely so much on slightly less convincing performers like Shkodran Mustafi.