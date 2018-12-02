Arsenal chief in Italy tonight as club ready to sanction €50m star’s transfer to Gunners

Arsenal scouts are in Italy tonight for the game between Roma and Inter Milan as they eye up the transfer of Cengiz Under.

The 21-year-old looks a seriously impressive young talent and could be a useful signing for Arsenal right now to improve their attacking midfield options.

#Arsenal is really interested in Cengiz #Under. Tonight an Arsenal’s scout will watch him in #RomaInter. Monchi to sell his player wants €50M #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 2, 2018

With Danny Welbeck’s injury a bad one and Alex Iwobi lacking consistency and end product, Under could be a hugely useful option for Unai Emery in the second half of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira has tweeted about Arsenal’s interest, stating a scout will watch him play tonight and adding that Roma chief Monchi would be ready to sell the Turkey international for around €50million.

That shouldn’t be out of Arsenal’s price range, and could set them up for years to come if Under ends up fulfilling his obvious potential.

It remains to be seen if the youngster could take his Serie A form with him to the Premier League, but Arsenal’s recruitment looks much improved since changes made in the last year or so.