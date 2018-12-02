Chelsea fans mostly seem a happy bunch right now as their team to take on Fulham in today’s London derby is revealed.

In a big call from manager Maurizio Sarri, Olivier Giroud gets the nod over Alvaro Morata up front following his midweek brace in the Europa League win over PAOK.

This seems a sensible decision from Sarri as Morata has been hugely disappointing for the bulk of his Stamford Bridge career, despite also getting on the score sheet on Thursday evening.

Giroud, however, certainly looks the more complete player and has experience in the Premier League, having shone for previous club Arsenal and scored at a reasonably prolific rate for them down the years.

It’s taken some time for the France international to look as lethal in a Chelsea shirt, but it seems Sarri is happy with him and has included him in his XI today.

Other selection decisions are getting praise too, particularly Willian being benched after an indifferent start to the season…

I love you Sarri ! Her https://t.co/ZU1KSxYMrz — Loco (@eddy_oa) December 2, 2018

I won't have to watch 70 minutes of Willian and morata I wanna cry? — Iffy (@kovaschic) December 2, 2018

Thank God that there is no Willian and Morata in he starting lineup. — Kelly (@IfeanyiKelly) December 2, 2018