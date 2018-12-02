Video: Arsenal howler gifts Eric Dier goal for Tottenham, mass brawl breaks out at the Emirates Stadium

Tottenham have levelled things up against Arsenal in today’s North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium thanks to a goal from Eric Dier.

Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno looked highly suspect as he let Dier’s shot slip through his hands into the back of the net, however, with Unai Emery likely to be far from happy with this from his team.

Arsenal had started by far the stronger in this first half, but their weaknesses showed here as Spurs got back on level terms.

The goal also seemed to spark a big brawl for some reason, with players on both benches involved…