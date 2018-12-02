Manchester United cleared to seal smart loan transfer this January

Manchester United may want to take note of the latest transfer news involving Chelsea defender Gary Cahill as we edge closer to January.

Calciomercato have recently linked Cahill with both AC Milan and United, with Chelsea perhaps likely to favour selling the former England international abroad if possible.

Still, United urgently need to strengthen their defence and doing so with any bigger names may be a bit ambitious in the middle of the season as clubs will not want to sell star names with so little time to replace them.

Cahill, however, is not currently a regular at Chelsea so makes sense as a player who could be available for United, whose manager Jose Mourinho also knows him well having worked with him at Stamford Bridge.

The Telegraph‘s latest update is that the 32-year-old will be available on loan this winter, so United should absolutely try to pounce for this low-risk deal.

Even if Cahill is slightly past his best and no longer able to hold down a place for Chelsea, one imagines he would surely be an upgrade on some of United’s current defensive options.

The Red Devils have rotated between several central defenders this season, even fielding the likes of Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay back there without a great deal of success.

Cahill could help shore things up for the second half of the season, using his quality, experience and winning mentality to help kick MUFC into gear.