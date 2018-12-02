Video: Arsenal star shows his class by celebrating with fans from the back seat of his car after Tottenham victory

Arsenal starlet Matteo Guendouzi showed how much today’s result against Tottenham meant to him by celebrating wildly with fans afterwards.

Some excited Gooners managed to stop the young Frenchman as he was being driven away from the Emirates Stadium, but he stopped to enjoy the moment with some supporters from the back seat of his car.

Guendouzi has made a great start since joining Arsenal as a relative unknown in the summer transfer window, and came on as a substitute in today’s 4-2 North London Derby victory.

If the 19-year-old carries on with performances like this and passion like this off the pitch, he’s sure to cement his status as a real fan favourite for some time.