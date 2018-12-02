Video: Harry Kane matches incredible Premier League record with controversial goal to make it Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

Tottenham striker Harry Kane matched Emmanuel Adebayor’s Premier League record with his 8th North London Derby goal against Arsenal today.

However, Gunners fans will feel hugely aggrieved as Kane slotted home the penalty to make it 2-1 in the first half at the Emirates Stadium.

From the replays, it looked a lot like a soft penalty for referee Mike Dean to give, with barely any contact made on Son Heung-min before he went down.

Kane made no mistake from the spot, but it looked a big mistake from Dean at a big moment in the game.

Still, Kane will be delighted to have moved joint top of the North London Derby scoring charts in the Premier League era – a hugely impressive record achieved in a relatively short space of time from the England international.