Video: Liverpool star shows class by comforting Everton’s Jordan Pickford after stoppage time blunder

Everton FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson showed his solidarity with opposite number Jordan Pickford after the final whistle of today’s Merseyside Derby.

Pickford made a mess of things for Everton late on as he failed to deal with a looping ball that eventually fell to Divock Origi to bundle home the winner.

Alisson clearly knows how his opponent must be feeling, with this video clip below showing his class as he takes a moment to console the Toffees man.

It wasn’t a classic derby at Anfield today, but that finish was as thrilling as anything we’ve seen in the Premier League this season.

