Manchester United launch £88m offer for Inter Milan star after transfer U-turn

Manchester United are reportedly offering £88million to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi after he changed his mind about a move to Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, the Argentina international is no longer keen on a move to the Bernabeu, with Real also seemingly not willing to pay up for the player.

Inter will undoubtedly want big money for the prolific South American, and it seems United and Chelsea are coming in with bigger bids, according to Don Balon.

This could be a superb signing for United if they pull it off, with Jose Mourinho in dire need of a better centre-forward after a major slump in form from Romelu Lukaku this season.

Icardi would surely be an upgrade if he can continue his recent scoring form in Serie A once he moves to England.

Chelsea, however, also urgently need a new top striker after the struggles of Alvaro Morata in particular.