Real Madrid star Isco has hit back at critics with his latest post on Instagram, there have been question marks over the star’s weight and fitness recently.

According to a report from the Independent, the relationship between Isco and Madrid boss Santiago Solari is ‘broken’ after the pair clashed last weekend.

According to the report the club were considering leaving the Spain international behind in Madrid before their Champions League clash against Roma.

This is the picture that Isco posted to his instagram story, with the question ‘am I fat’:

Isco’s relationship with Solari is certainly fractured and the prolific playmaker has failed to start a single game for Los Blancos since Solari took over at the Bernabeu.