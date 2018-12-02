Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a wonderful gesture towards Reds derby day hero Divock Origi on Instagram, the Belgian scored a dramatic late winner.

The Merseyside derby ended in dramatic fashion when Everton and England No.1 Jordan Pickford made a terrible mistake, leaving out-of-favour Origi free to head the Reds into the lead in the 96th minute.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, clearly thought that Origi deserved some recognition for his late winner, so the England international decided to follow his teammate on Instagram.

Yes you read that right, Oxlade-Chamberlain has only started following his teammate on Instagram now.

It’s very cheeky of Oxlade-Chamberlain to only start following his teammate now:

YOOOO THE OX FINALLY KNOWS WHO’S ORIGI NOW HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/btFsRX7O3n — . (@VintageSalah) December 2, 2018

Oxlade-Chamberlain can be forgiven for not doing so earlier given that the pair haven’t actually crossed paths much at Liverpool.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined the Reds on the summer deadline day in 2017 – the same day that Origi joined Wolfsburg on loan.

Given that the former Arsenal man is spending most of his time with the physios and in the gym it’s likely that he hasn’t had the pleasure of getting to know Origi before today.