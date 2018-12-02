Video: Ousmane Dembele shows his value to Barcelona with superb assist for Gerard Pique goal vs Villarreal

Ousmane Dembele looks better today as Barcelona take on Villarreal in La Liga, showing off his skills and also putting in a perfect delivery for Gerard Pique to head home.

Watch a goal clip from Eleven Sports below as Dembele finds Pique in the box and he directs the header into the back of the net for 1-0.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for Dembele in his time at the Nou Camp, but the France international is an elite young talent and should be given a chance and more time to prove himself.