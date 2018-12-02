BREAKTHROUGH! Manchester United close in on £85m megastar signing with help from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are reportedly closer to the transfer of Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic after a big falling out between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol, Pjanic is not happy playing alongside the former Real Madrid and Man Utd star, and is set to leave Juventus in January.

Diario Gol’s report primarily links the Bosnia international with Real Madrid as a replacement for Luka Modric.

However, United have also been strongly linked with the £85million-rated playmaker in the past and remain in the hunt for new signings in midfield this winter.

This development, therefore, pushes them ever closer to a realistic deal for Pjanic this January as his days in Turin are surely numbered.

The 28-year-old would undoubtedly be a fine addition at Old Trafford and provide the club with the major upgrade on players like Fred and Nemanja Matic that Jose Mourinho needs.

Pjanic’s style of play could also make him an ideal partner to get the best out of the struggling Paul Pogba in the middle of the park, as well as providing more quality passes for struggling attacking players like Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.