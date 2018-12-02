Real Madrid bagging Aaron Ramsey deal could hand Chelsea major transfer boost regarding €70M ace

Real Madrid snagging a deal to bring Aaron Ramsey to the Spanish capital could hand Chelsea a big transfer boost regarding Spanish international Isco.

As per the Sun, Real have opened contact with Ramsey’s representatives, and that the Welshman’s arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu could force Isco to seal a move away from Los Blancos.

This would be great news for Chelsea, as the Express have noted that the Blues have been touted as a possible destination for the Spaniard in the January window.

Isco has fallen out of favour at Real Madrid since Santiago Solari was appointed head coach, as the midfielder hasn’t started any of Real’s last six matches in all competitions.

The 26-year-old is one of the most talented attacking midfielders in world football, and we’re sure all Chelsea fans would love to see their club sign the midfielder.

Don Balon have recently noted that Isco’s preferred choice of club should he leave Los Blancos is in fact Chelsea, and that his asking price currently sits at €70M.

This means that Chelsea will have a very easy ride in signing Isco should they wish to do so, something that’d be made even easier if Los Blancos end up signing Ramsey from Arsenal.

After all this, we’re sure there’d be a fair few Blues fans out there who’d love to see Ramsey end up in the Spanish capital, even if it’s only because their side’s chances of signing Isco could receive a major boost.