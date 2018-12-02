Revealed: Paul Pogba’s reasoning for snubbing desired Real Madrid transfer

The reason behind Paul Pogba snubbing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid has been revealed, and it won’t be one that pleases many Los Blancos fans.

As per Don Balon, Pogba was one of many stars who wanted to seal a move to the Spanish capital during Zinedine Zidane’s reign, however following the Frenchman’s departure from the club this past summer, the midfielder’s desire to join Los Blancos was gone.

The report from Spanish outlet also states that Pogba believes that moving to Real from Man United would not be a step up in his career given the fact that, at the moment, neither side have a ‘clear project’ in mind going forward.

This news will be a bitter blow for Los Blancos to hear, as given the start they’ve made to their campaign this season, we’re sure a whole host of them wish Zidane never left his stint as the club’s manager.

Julen Lopetegui was sacked just two months after the season got underway, and new head coach Santiago Solari has already suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Eibar despite being in charge for just six games thus far.

Real fans are surely missing Zidane dearly, and they’d be even more angry at seeing him leave given this recent revelation regarding Pogba.

Pogba could’ve been the club’s perfect replacement for Luka Modric once the Croat finally calls time on his Real Madrid career, however a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the Frenchman seems like a distant reality following this news…