Tottenham are reportedly lining up a £42.5million bid for PSV striker Hirving Lozano as Barcelona’s efforts to seal a transfer seem to have stalled.

Spurs are said to be keen on Lozano after his exciting performances in the Eredivisie, and Barca are yet to put together a proper offer for the Mexico international, according to Don Balon.

This could lead to Tottenham hijacking the deal, with Don Balon claiming they could be ready to try an opening bid of around £42.5m for Lozano.

The 23-year-old seems an ideal fit for Mauricio Pochettino’s side and could add some more depth to Spurs’ attack, which can be overly reliant on Harry Kane at times.

Lozano would also undoubtedly be a fine fit for Barcelona as well if they could pull the deal off, and it remains to be seen where the player himself might favour going.

It would undoubtedly be hard to turn down a move to the Nou Camp if the offer were there, but Lozano may also feel that the more likely guarantee of playing time at Tottenham could be the best next step for him in his career before a bigger move later.