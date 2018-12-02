Barcelona starlet Carles Alena scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona after a wonderful assist from Lionel Messi, Messi is passing the torch to Barca’s next superstar.

In the 86th minute of the tie Messi split the defence with a inch-perfect pass to Alena, the youngster showed killer instinct to stay calm and lob Villarreal’s goalkeeper.

Check out the goal below courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

| GOAL! | Lionel Messi threads the eye of a needle, to put Carlos Alena through ? The 20-year-old was ice cold in front of goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/a9JLWNRBAF — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) December 2, 2018

Alena looks set to become Barcelona’s next big star and the young Spaniard is regarding as one of the hottest prospects at the Camp Nou right now.

Fans will be hoping that Ernesto Valverde offers the youngster more first-team opportunities as the second-half of the season approaches.