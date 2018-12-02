Roma and Turkey star Cengiz Under certainly gave Arsenal scouts something to remember by scoring an absolute stunner against Inter Milan this evening.

In the 50th minute of the match Under picked up the ball in the final third and drove towards goal before letting off a spectacular strike from 35 yards out that left Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic rooted to his spot.

The Arsenal scouts were treated to a wonderful gift from Turkey’s golden-boy. At only 21 years of age the winger is regarded as the future of the national team and it’s easy to see why.

Check out a video of Under’s stunner below, courtesy of Eleven Sports UK:

Arsenal scouts were in attendance to see the Turkish international in action according to Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira:

#Arsenal is really interested in Cengiz #Under. Tonight an Arsenal’s scout will watch him in #RomaInter. Monchi to sell his player wants €50M #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) December 2, 2018

The signing of Under for €50m could prove to be a bargain for Arsenal in the future.