Video: ‘Ending careers 4 minutes in’ Neymar destroys Bordeaux player with slick nutmeg

Bordeaux
Brazilian superstar Neymar was up to his usual tricks when Paris Saint-Germain faced off against Bordeaux this evening, Neymar produced this excellent piece of skill.

Neymar managed to put his stamp on the game only 4 minutes in when he effortlessly went past one of Bordeaux’s players with a slick nutmeg.

Check out the video of the nutmeg below:

This fan was in awe of the Brazilian’s ability to embarrass this player only 4 minutes into the game:

Unfortunately things didn’t end well for Neymar and PSG. The match ended a 2-2 draw, meaning that PSG’s 100% win rate in Ligue 1 came to an end.

To rub salt into the wounds, PSG’s No.10 was forced off with an injury.

