Brazilian superstar Neymar was up to his usual tricks when Paris Saint-Germain faced off against Bordeaux this evening, Neymar produced this excellent piece of skill.
Neymar managed to put his stamp on the game only 4 minutes in when he effortlessly went past one of Bordeaux’s players with a slick nutmeg.
Check out the video of the nutmeg below:
Keep 'em closed around Neymar or he can make you look rather silly ? pic.twitter.com/HEPPJw4b43
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2018
pic.twitter.com/TubS9L5krk #neymar filth.
— Abhash (@abhashmufc) December 2, 2018
This fan was in awe of the Brazilian’s ability to embarrass this player only 4 minutes into the game:
4 minutes in, and Neymar is already ending careers! pic.twitter.com/4iYa3YGpO9
— Kian (@Kian_Francis7) December 2, 2018
Unfortunately things didn’t end well for Neymar and PSG. The match ended a 2-2 draw, meaning that PSG’s 100% win rate in Ligue 1 came to an end.
To rub salt into the wounds, PSG’s No.10 was forced off with an injury.
A double blow for PSG.
Dropped points and an injury scare for Neymar.
More here: https://t.co/9cZlC7fIKk pic.twitter.com/73sgB4IFXD
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2018