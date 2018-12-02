Brazilian superstar Neymar was up to his usual tricks when Paris Saint-Germain faced off against Bordeaux this evening, Neymar produced this excellent piece of skill.

Neymar managed to put his stamp on the game only 4 minutes in when he effortlessly went past one of Bordeaux’s players with a slick nutmeg.

Check out the video of the nutmeg below:

Keep 'em closed around Neymar or he can make you look rather silly ? pic.twitter.com/HEPPJw4b43 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 2, 2018

This fan was in awe of the Brazilian’s ability to embarrass this player only 4 minutes into the game:

4 minutes in, and Neymar is already ending careers! pic.twitter.com/4iYa3YGpO9 — Kian (@Kian_Francis7) December 2, 2018

Unfortunately things didn’t end well for Neymar and PSG. The match ended a 2-2 draw, meaning that PSG’s 100% win rate in Ligue 1 came to an end.

To rub salt into the wounds, PSG’s No.10 was forced off with an injury.

A double blow for PSG. Dropped points and an injury scare for Neymar. More here: https://t.co/9cZlC7fIKk pic.twitter.com/73sgB4IFXD — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 2, 2018