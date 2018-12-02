Video: Liverpool duo Alisson and Gomez prevent Everton from taking derby lead with goal-line heroics

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson produced a great reaction save against Liverpool on Sunday evening before Joe Gomez cleared the ball off the line.

The two clubs are going head to head in the Premier League at Anfield and the scores are currently locked at 0-0 after a pulsating first half of action.

Everton came very close to breaking the deadlock, however, as Andre Gomes directed a Theo Walcott header goalwards only to be denied by the outstretched hand of Alisson before his second effort was smashed away on the goal line by Gomez.

Check out the nail-biting heroics from the Liverpool duo below, via Twitter.