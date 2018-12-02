Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp caused controversy after he stormed the pitch in celebration after Liverpool outcast Divock Origi scored a dramatic late winner.
Out-of-favour attacker Origi scored a surprise winner in the 96th minute of the match after a terrible mistake by Everton and England No.1 Jordan Pickford.
Former England international right-back was not happy with Klopp’s celebrations, Mills labelled them ‘disrespectful’.
Here is what Danny Mills had to say on Klopp’s celebrations:
“I think it’s disrespectful…you cannot run into the middle of the pitch to celebrate with your players – last minute or not.”
Danny Mills takes exception to Jürgen Klopp's celebration after Divock Origi's 96th-minute winner ?#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/A62o6U5Jcn
— BBC 5 Live Sport on BBC Sounds (@5liveSport) December 2, 2018
Check out the video of Klopp storming the pitch below:
I love jurgen klopp's spirit ? pic.twitter.com/4R7PDdk1gZ
— Monsef (@mustafamonsef14) December 2, 2018
Klopp will surely face punishment from the FA for storming onto the pitch and the Liverpool boss could face a ban for his actions.